Kris Jenner pens a heartfelt tribute for her 'most amazing partner' Corey Gamble: I am truly blessed

Kris Jenner is wishing her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble a happy birthday. On Wednesday, Gamble turned 41, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum celebrated with a lovely Instagram post. "Happy birthday to my love @coreygamble !!" Jenner, 66, wrote alongside a series of photos.

Check out her post here:

"You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!!! You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe… thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed," she added, posting the same message on her Instagram Story as well. However, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian, Jenner's kids, also paid homage to Gamble on their social media.

Kim shared a picture of the duo on her Instagram Story and wrote, "My dawg! LOL Happy Birthday!" the 41-year-old wrote atop the photo. "I'm so grateful to have u in our lives taking such good care of my mom! Couldn't ask for a better step dad lol." Meanwhile, Khloé praised Gamble's loyalty, saying he is "always there for everyone."

Interestingly, Gamble paid Jenner an homage on her 66th birthday only a few weeks ago. "Happpppppy Birthday my Beautiful Queen!! Love you Deep bab," he captioned some photos of the couple. "Cheers to the best mother & more decades of Love and good health with u @krisjenner." However, as per PEOPLE, in the autumn of 2014, Jenner and Gamble began dating. She opened up earlier this year how Gamble has been supportive of her throughout their relationship.

