Kris Jenner pokes fun at Kourtney & Travis’ PDA moments, says ‘we don’t know what to do with ourselves’

Kris Jenner recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about her daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s fairytale engagement with Travis Barker. While chatting with Ellen yesterday, the momager said, “They’re the cutest couple, they’re so in love. They let us know they’re so in love — constantly.” To which, DeGeneres jokingly asked, “How does it feel when they’re next to you making out and practically having sex? I mean, you’re cool but what does that feel like being next to it?”

Jenner responded, “Well, you feel like they’re the only two people in the room. And we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. Like I’m looking for a closet to hide in, somewhere to go.”

The reality TV star also opened up about Kim Kardashian’s headline-making Met Gala ensemble, which is proving to be one of the most popular Halloween costumes this year. Jenner said, “The whole evening of the Met Ball, Kim couldn’t see and she couldn’t breathe, so my boyfriend Corey [Gamble] was walking around — we were all together and he was leading her to where we were supposed to go and helping with her ponytail. Suddenly he was somebody pulling her around and a hairstylist all at the same time.”

Moving on to Kim’s sensational SNL performance where she mercilessly poked fun at all her family members, Jenner remarked: “My daughter, I love her so much, but she was on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and couldn’t put two steps together. So now she’s on another really major show and I was a bit nervous thinking, ‘please, let’s go back to dancing.' The things that she said, the jokes she told were so obviously silly to us as a family that it was just worth mentioning and making fun of. You know, we don’t take ourselves too seriously, obviously. We know how to be in on the joke and have a good time.”

