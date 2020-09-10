Kris Jenner 'pulled the plug' on KUWTK over fear of Kanye ruining the brand with his unpredictable behaviour?

After 20 long seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end. While the family maintains that they grew tired of it, a source has claimed Kris Jenner wanted to 'pull the plug' due to Kanye West.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is officially coming to an end. The popular reality show revolving around the famous Kardashian family will take a bow in early 2021. As fans reminisced their favourite moments from the iconic reality show, a source has alleged that the show is drawing the curtains due to Momager Kris Jenner's fear of Kanye West causing "irreversible damage" to the brand. Over the past few months, Kanye has been through a lot. Kim Kardashian's husband announced he's running for president before he had a public breakdown.

The episode was followed by rants on Twitter where the rapper dubbed "white supremacist" and "Kris Jong-un". While Kanye and Kim have worked through their relationship, a source informed The Sun that Kris "pulled the plug" on the long-running series due to fear of things going south and impacting brand reputation.

"(Kris) needed to pull the plug before he does irreversible damage to her brand," the insider claimed while adding that Kanye's behaviour became "uncontrollable." The outlet's grapevine also claimed the rapper "tried to constantly fight with Kris over production and the direction that the show is going" adding that Kris wasn't "about to let anybody take the reins." Another source close to the situation urged that these claims are "fake."

A Page Six source echoed similar sentiments. They told the outlet that Kanye has no role to play in the decision of ending the show. "We’re also exclusively — and emphatically — told that Kanye West’s mental health played no role in the decision to go off the air. West has struggled publicly over the last few months with his bipolar disorder, prompting wife Kim to come out in his defence as he worked to get better," the source informed the media portal.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more update.

ALSO READ: Keeping Up with the Kardashians to officially end in 2021 after Season 20

Share your comment ×