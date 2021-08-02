Kris Jenner the reason behind Kim Kardashian attending Kanye West’s Donda listening party? Deets inside

Kris Jenner has always catered to keeping her family together, and her fans know how much all the 5 girls of the Kardashian-Jenner clan mean to her. Recently, during Donda's first album launch event, Kim Kardashian’s presence along with her kids, to support her estranged husband Kanye West has baffled everyone, but it might have been Kris’ idea of keeping her family together that led Kim to attend Kanye’s important event.

According to a source, via Hollywood Life, Kris, 65 was a major influence on Kim’s decision to attend the party amid ongoing divorce with West. “Kris is the main reason you saw Kim supporting Kanye at his album launch,” the source told Hollywood Life. Kim even made sure to bring her kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, to their father’s event, along with sister Khloe Kardashian. Apart from being present, Kim also made sure to twin in a red outfit with his estranged husband to shower further support for his upcoming album.

Kris Jenner’s influence has apparently been on all her kids amid their relationship issues. Notably, Kourtney Kardashian’s estranged relationship with Scott Disick; Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott; and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship. The source, via Hollywood Life, reportedly added that Kris has always “drilled” in her daughters that their family comes first. “She’s encouraged their happiness but also family unity,” the source said.

For the Kardashians, family has also been the main theme for their Keeping Up With The Kardashians brand image. In other news, after wrapping up season 20 in June, the show has apparently inked a deal with Hulu, however, not much has been revealed of the show’s format.

