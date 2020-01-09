Kris Jenner rescues a poodle from a shelter; Deets Inside

Reality TV personality Kris Jenner has rescued a poodle from a shelter.

Kris took to her Instagram and shared a short video on her Stories of her new brown four-legged friend running around her garden, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Kris said in the clip as the adorable pup rubbed its face on the grass: "Hey cutie, wait what's happening? How are you so cute? Welcome to the fam!"

She captioned it: "Welcome to the fam Bridgette! Thank you @theellenshow @portiaderossi @chrissyteigen and @wagmorpets for making us aware of these abandoned puppies #rescue #love (sic)" Kris was introduced to the sweet litter of pups by model Chrissy Teigen after she and her husband John Legend took one of the pups - who they have called Petey - home from the shelter. The couple decided to pay Wagmor in California a visit earlier this week after Ellen DeGeneres put out a cry for help on her social networking sites when she discovered that the pups were related to her beloved dog Wally.

Credits :IANS

