Kris Jenner reveals the advice she gave Kim Kardashian amid latter's divorce from Kanye West

Kris Jenner has seen her six children go through many ups and downs and the infamous 'momager' has recently had her hands full as her daughter Kim Kardashian, 41, is divorcing her third husband, Kanye West, 44.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar Magazine, the Kardashian matriarch spoke out about her daughter Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West. "When any one of us is going through something big in our lives, it's really important for us to understand they're not always going to have a lot of other people who are going to understand the situation," Kris said as per Daily Mail. According to Kris, Kim is committed to co-parenting the four children she and Kanye, also known as Ye, share.

However, after seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last year, and their ugly divorce has lately made headlines. They have an eight-year-old daughter North, a six-year-old son Saint, a four-year-old daughter Chicago, and a two-year-old son Psalm. In March, Kim was declared legally single by a Los Angeles court while they sorted out custody; she initially filed for divorce in February 2021. Meanwhile, Kris then shared the advice she gave to Kim, as well as all her daughters. “The first thing I said to them when we started our show 15 years ago was, ‘Don’t go online. Don’t read the negativity.’ These are people who are obviously very unhappy in their own lives when they’re going online, saying ugly things,” she said.

Kim is currently dating 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson.

