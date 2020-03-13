Kris Jenner REVEALS details about her cheating scandal that ended up destroying her marriage; Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kris Jenner opened up about her cheating scandal that ended up destroying her marriage and breaking her family apart. Here’s what she had to say.

In her latest interview, Kris Jenner candidly reflected on the infamous cheating scandal that ended up breaking her family nearly decades ago. The 64-year-old television star met Robert Kardashian when she was just 18. Speaking about their relationship, Kris said she married Robert at the age of 22 after dating him for four years. She then revealed that she had an affair when she was in her 30s and her greatest regret is that it destroyed her marriage and her family.

Speaking about the aftermath of her affair, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star recalled feeling helpless. She had four kids and nowhere to go, She said during InCharge With DVF podcast Stating that it was a scary phase of her life, Kris said she had no idea how she was going to financially sustain herself and her kids. She was trying to figure out what she wanted to do with her life and it was then that friend introduced her to Bruce Jenner, who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner. She helped him restart his career and realised her passion for managing schedules. And she later used her managing skills to manage her daughters’ career.

Caitlyn and Kris share daughters Kendall (24) and Kylie Jenner (22). She also shares four children with former husband Robert - Kourtney (40), Kim (39), Khloé (35) and Rob Kardashian (32). In addition to these, Caitlyn also shares sons Brandon (38) and Brody Jenner (36) with ex-wife Linda Thompson and son Burt (41) and daughter Cassandra (39) with former spouse Chrystie Jenner.

