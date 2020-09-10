Kris Jenner REVEALS Khloe Kardashian is taking KUWTK's end the hardest: She hasn't stopped crying

While fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are still shocked over the surprise announcement of Season 20 marking the end of the reality show, Kris Jenner shared in an interview as to how Khloe Kardashian is the family member taking the monumental decision the hardest.

For what will be 14 years, devoted fans have tuned in to every season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians intrigued by Kardashian-Jenner family's equal parts glamourous and dramatic lives. Hence, it came as a major shocker for many when the family issued a statement revealing that Season 20, which airs in early 2021 is going to mark the end of the popular reality show. "I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times I love you all. Thank you for the memories," Khloe had written on Instagram.

In an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest via E! News, Kris Jenner revealed that the family member who took the hardest to the monumental decision to end KUWTK was Khloe. "We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying. But I think Khloe... is probably the one who is taking it the hardest and really hasn't stopped crying since we announced. She's been so sweet and just emotional about it," Jenner disclosed to Ryan Seacrest while adding that it was a hard decision with the family currently in a very emotional state of mind.

On why the famous family decided to end the reality show, Kris confessed that it was just the "right time," and added, "I think the number 20, well it used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20, it just seemed like the right time."

The 64-year-old television personality reasoned that it was time for her family to take a minute, breathe and slow down for a bit. Mind you, Jenner doesn't mean slowing down professionally but more like figuring out what their next steps are.

