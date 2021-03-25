Kris Jenner REVEALS Kim Kardashian is very 'focused' on studying law amid divorce from Kanye West

While Kim Kardashian is yet to publicly address her divorce from Kanye West, Kris Jenner gave a positive update on how her daughter has been doing lately during her virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The start of 2021 for the Kardashian family commenced on an unfortunate note as there were several reports revealing that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were heading for splitsville after six years of marriage. Then, came the confirmation in February that Kim had officially filed for divorce from the 43-year-old rapper. While the 40-year-old reality star is yet to publicly address her divorce (one assumes Kim will break her silence on Keeping Up with the Kardashians' final season which is currently airing), her mother Kris Jenner is shedding some light on how her daughter is doing lately.

During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show via Just Jared, Ellen DeGeneres asked Kris how Kim is doing without directly mentioning the 'd' word. To this, the 65-year-old momager updated, "Kim’s good. She’s good. She’s really really busy, working on all of her different projects that she’s doing and I don’t know how she does it, with all [my] grandbabies. She’s got a lot of energy, that kid." For now, Jenner disclosed that Kim is "so focused" and "just passionate" about studying law and what she stands for. Kris also revealed that she's seen her daughter studying diligently and that it's in her schedule every single day when Jenner gets all the schedules for her kids.

Kris added that Kardashian's study time is all blocked out, so nothing else can get in the way. Talking about how proud she is of her daughter, Jenner added, "I think that’s a big motivation for her, having her dad do what he did. She always looked up to her dad and that was her idol." For the unversed, Kim's father was the late Robert Kardashian, who was a lawyer and businessman.

