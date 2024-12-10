Kris Jenner Reveals She Used To Secretly Clean Kourtney Kardashian’s House; Here’s Why

Kris Jenner, the famous momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, recently opened up about a quirky habit she had when it came to her daughter Kourtney’s home. In an interview with PEOPLE, Jenner shared that she used to sneak into Kourtney's house while the 45-year-old was away on vacation to clean it, thinking it didn’t smell clean enough.

Kris Jenner explained that she grew up in a generation where cleaning products were judged by their strong scent. “I grew up believing the stronger it smelled, the cleaner it was,” Jenner said.

In contrast, Kourtney, who is known for her health-conscious lifestyle, started using plant-based, all-natural cleaning products years ago. “Kourtney started using plant-based products years ago, things that were all natural and organic,” Jenner added.

Jenner admitted that she would bring paper towels and strong cleaning products to Kourtney Kardashian’s home while her daughter was away. Jenner confessed that Kourtney would go on vacation and she would sneak over to her house and take all her strong products and clean her house, thinking she would never find out. Despite her efforts, Kourtney eventually found out, but Jenner now understands that natural products work just as well.

Over time, Jenner’s perspective on cleaning products changed. Now, as the co-founder of Safely, a line of plant-based home products, Jenner has embraced a cleaner, chemical-free way of keeping her home tidy. She shared that she once believed natural products wouldn't clean as effectively as traditional, chemical-laden ones.

However, after trying them out, Jenner was pleasantly surprised by their effectiveness. She shared that when she started using them, that was a whole different thing because she had assumed things that were natural or better for you wouldn't clean as well, but they do.

Jenner also revealed that Safely has recently launched holiday scents like Gingerbread Chai, Forest Pine, and Cranberry Jubilee. She admitted she’s excited about the new fragrances, saying, “I’m such a holiday girl, so I’ve been excited by these.”

Kourtney’s influence has not only extended to cleaning products but also to Jenner’s overall approach to household products. Jenner said that Kourtney even made her throw away her plastic products and cooking pans that were covered in chemicals.

She acknowledged how much Kourtney has taught her about protecting her family by avoiding harmful chemicals. She said she really taught her a lot about protecting the family when it comes to household products, and she finally paid attention.

For Jenner, cleanliness has been a lifelong priority. She said that her whole life, from the time she was very young, it was very important to her to have things in order. As the mother of six, Jenner developed a perfectionist streak early on, wanting her home neat and orderly. She added that she had six kids when she was really young, so she always wanted things neat.

