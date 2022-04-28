Kris Jenner REVEALS Travis Barker visited Robert Kardashian's grave to ask for Kourtney's hand in marriage

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the fans got the chance to go behind the scenes of the highly celebrated engagement of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Back in October 2021, the couple announced their engagement as they posted snaps from their magical beach proposal. Now in the third episode of the reality series, fans get to see what part the Kard-Jen clan played in Barker's surprise proposal.

In the episode, momager Kris Jenner shared with Kim how Barker went above and beyond for his beloved. She revealed that the Blink-182 drummer visited their late father Robert Kardashian's grave to ask for permission to bend his knee. Kris also disclosed that Barker asked for permission from her as well as she noted, "He came over and asked for her hand in marriage and I was like … it was so sweet and so tender, and then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it," as per Page Six.

For those unversed, the Kardashian family lost their father in 2003 as the famed attorney passed away after struggling with esophageal cancer. Kris Jenner remarked, "It’s all happy," while holding back her tears and added, "I wish that your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that she’s getting married. Isn’t that cute?" Kourtney previously was in a long-term relationship with now co-parent Scott Disick who is the father of their three children together. The pair had a rather tumultuous relationship and never got married to each other.

