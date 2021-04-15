Kris Jenner REVEALS the valuable advice she gave daughter Kim Kardashian amid her divorce from Kanye West

Taking her own dual experiences with divorce into consideration, Kris Jenner revealed the sound advice she gave Kim Kardashian as she heads for divorce with Kanye West.

With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing divorce proceedings causing a stir in the Kardashian-Jenner family, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is receiving all the love and support from her momager Kris Jenner. During a recent candid conversation with WSJ Magazine's The One, the 65-year-old reality star revealed the valuable advice she gave her daughter, having been through two heartbreaking divorces herself; with the late Robert Kardashian in March 1991 and Caitlyn Jenner in March 2015.

"I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," Jenner confessed before adding, "If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you’re hurting," via Just Jared. Talking about her own experience, Kris revealed how she used to put her kids to bed and then would upset or go to her room and cry herself to sleep. However, the KUWTK star didn't want to have a pity party in front of her kids.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye are parents to four kids - North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. Interestingly, in both the 40-year-old reality star's divorce filing and West's petition, the estranged couple has requested joint legal and physical custody. Moreover, neither want spousal support as they're both well equipped in the financial department while the 43-year-old rapper wants the pair to pay for their own legal fees as well.

