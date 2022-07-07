Kris Jenner reveals what she thinks about her kids having children outside of marriage

Kris Jenner recently opened up in a podcast interview about how she has come to understand her family's younger generation's views on marriage and children. Kris opened up about her own marriage to the late Robert Kardashian and spoke about her children having kids outside of marriage. Kris spoke to Martha Stewart on HeartRadio's podcast.

Kris discussed how she got pregnant with her first child, daughter Kourtney Kardashian in 1978 while being on her honeymoon and recalled how during the time it wasn't common to have children outside of marriage. She said, "I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later. I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting...I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know, those were the days where—I'm very old-fashioned."

Speaking about how she feels about her own daughters today having children outside of marriage, she said, "I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation—and I have so many generations now in my family—I guess there's such a big age difference. Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it."

Kris further added how she will always be there for her kids no matter what they throw at her. Jenner is a grandmother to eleven children from her kids, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloe and Rob. Kendall Jenner is her only daughter who has no kids and recently in their new reality show, the momager was seen trying to talk her model daughter into starting a family soon.

