Kris Jenner REVEALS which one of her daughters will get pregnant next: Find Out

On Ellen DeGeneres' show, Kris Jenner predicted which one of her daughters will get pregnant next. Here’s what she said.

Kris Jenner has a huge family that includes six biological children and 10 grandchildren. While for some it might seem like a lot, during her latest appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, the famous television personality spoke about welcoming more grandchildren to her family soon. While playing the game called “Keeping Up With the Blank” with host Ellen, Jenner predicted which one of her daughters will have a child next. One of the questions Ellen asked Kris during the show was, "My next grandchild will come from ____."

Without trying to dodge the question, the 64-year-old promptly replied by naming Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. “Kourtney, Or maybe Kylie. What do you think? I think Kourtney,” she said. It was the mention of Kylie's name that ended up raising eyebrows. Reportedly, while Kylie is not dating anyone currently, she is fuelling reconciliation rumours with her ex Travis Scott. The two share a daughter together and are frequently spotted hanging out with her.

Check out the interview here:

When asked if her answer means Kylie and Travis are back together, Kris said “I don't know if they're back together. They're just great co-parents. They are getting along well and parenting together every day. They are always together and there is so much love between them with Stormi. It's hard to imagine they won't get back together officially. You can see they still love each other and want to be close.” The former couple recently went on a playdate with their daughter, Stormi and were looking all cozy and comfortable in each other’s company.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go on a play date with daughter Stormi; SPOTTED getting all cozy and comfy

Read More