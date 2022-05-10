Kris Jenner reveals why she can't give out any details about Kourtney and Travis' wedding

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement left everyone surprised last year, it looks like the couple plan to have a wedding the same way as details about the same are being kept under wraps. While the recent episode of The Kardashians gave an inside peek at the couple's romantic engagement, the wedding details at the moment seem to be a major secret that Kris Jenner is holding on to.

In a recent interview with People, Kris was asked about her oldest daughter Kourtney tying the knot with her fiance, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. Jenner maintained that she's keeping her lips tightly sealed to stay out of trouble and added, "I have been sworn to secrecy." Further revealing why she won't be talking about her daughter's wedding, Kris said, "If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!"

Neither the date nor the venue for the wedding is yet known. Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October last year on the beach in Montecito, California. The couple had made their relationship official in early 2021. From the Oscars red carpet to Met Gala the duo have already made several appearances where they have been flaunting their love.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family was seen celebrating Kourtney's engagement. The episode also featured how her kids whom she shares with ex Scott Disick reacted to the big news. Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick weren't a part of the engagement celebration in Montecito where the rest of the family members had gathered.

In the meantime, the couple also had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding over the Grammys weekend this year. Although it wasn't an official wedding for Kourtney and Travis since they didn't get a marriage licence for it.

