Kris Jenner rubbishes rumours of Scott Disick being 'excommunicated' by the Kardashian family

A recent report claimed that Scott Disick's relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family remains fractured following Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker. The report also suggested that the Talentless founder has been "excommunicated" by the family. Although, Kris Jenner recently set the record straight about the reports with a comment.

After Page Six reported that a source had informed that Disick was being "excommunicated" by the family since Travis has now become a priority following Kourtney's wedding. The report also stated that despite being distanced by the family, Scott has been filming for the second season of The Kardashians. Commenting on an Instagram post, Kris Jenner rubbished the rumours and wrote, "Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family."

Jenner further wrote, "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family. We love him and not true!" While Disick did not respond to the recent reports, he was previously seen discussing his relationship with the family during the first season of The Kardashians which showcased his changed dynamic with the Kardashian-Jenners following Kourtney's engagement.

In one of the episodes, he discussed with Kris about feeling "left out" from the family after she failed to invite him to a bash organised at her house. Scott was heard telling Jenner on the show, "For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s**t." On the reality show, Jenner was also heard commenting that Disick should "grow up" and be a little more mature about situations.

ALSO READ: Is Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, dating Kimberly Stewart?