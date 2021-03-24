  1. Home
Kris Jenner says she would call Kim Kardashian in a crisis: She’s all of our go to whenever anything happens

Kris Jenner was asked which of her daughters she'd rely on during a crisis, to which she responded saying it would be Kim Kardashian. Check out the details.
Kris Jenner says she would call Kim Kardashian in a crisis: She’s all of our go to whenever anything happens
Kris Jenner recently made headlines by sharing her take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s on-going divorce proceedings. Kris addressed the case at The Kyle & Jackie O Show by saying that she’s happy for those two as long as they are too. Further adding how close-knit the whole family is, she also explained that everyone is supportive of each other. Kris recently gave an answer to an interesting question during a chat with WSJ. Magazine.

The celebrity was asked which of her daughters she would call during a crisis. Kris, who is mom to famous reality TV stars, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, had an answer ready. In response, Kris replied, “Kim would be my girl” and further elaborated why. Kris revealed that Kim is everyone’s go-to person in the family as she’s always there. “She’s always all of our go-to whenever anything happens because she’s so calm and she’s the one who really thinks things through. Kim is your girl” Kris said.

In the chat, Kris was also asked a fun question, to which the star responded in a hilarious manner as well. Kris was asked to pick 2 people to have dinner with, be it dead or alive. To which Kris responded by choosing her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian and Jesus. The star quirkily added that having them both at the same dinner table would be even better. “The two of them at the same dinner would be even better,” she said.

