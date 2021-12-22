Kris Jenner shares Christmas special throwback photos with Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and others; See

The Kardashian-Jenner family is high on Christmas spirit! Momager Kris Jenner recently took to Instagram to share some adorable throwback photos from their previous Christmas celebrations which feature little Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie! The mother of 6 made sure to take her fans down the memory lane with pictures from her kids' childhoods.

"Christmas memories," she captioned the post with and posted 'heart,' 'Christmas tree,' and 'Santa Claus' emojis alongside. "Happy holidays to each and every one of you!!" Kris Jenner penned inside her post. In the first picture, little Kourtney, Kim and Khloe are posing with their mother at a theme park. The little girls are all dressed in a combination of red and white (typical Santa colours!) while Kris is donning a grey ​ensemble.

In one of the pictures, we can witness little Kendall and Kylie enjoying Christmas with their mother as Kylie is seated in Santa's lap while Kendall is beside Kris, posing shyly. One of the most adorable in the collection is the one where the Kardashian and the Jenner siblings are posing with Santa! Kendall is with Kim on one side, while Kourtney, Kylie and Khloe are all smiles together on the other side.

The pictures must be too close to the momager's heart for her loving kids can be seen having a great time in all the snaps. Taking to the comments section, fans and friends appreciated Kim for the throwback photos. Kourtney's fiance Travis Barker penned a 'heart' emoji in the comments section. The post has been liked by Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner among her kids!

