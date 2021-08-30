Kris Jenner shares a loved up candid snap of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker from their Italian vacation

Kris Jenner has recently taken to her social media platform to share a super adorable picture of lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker from their recent trip to Italy. Mum Jenner shared a super cozy picture of the two lovers from a star-studded event, where Kourtney is sitting on Travis’ lap as they enjoy the Dolce Gabbana fashion show.

“The most beautiful night in Venezia!”, Kris penned, while also mentioning the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Bebe Rexha, along with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The post, which is a series of pictures and videos from the event, depicted the star-studded affair that they were a part of. In one of the pictures, Kris can also be spotted posing with Megan, Bebe Rexha, and Normani at the event.

Check out Kris’ post:

Kris also shared a picture with a group of people including Corey Gamble and Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer. In the comments section, fans and Kris’ family have been reacting to the post. Daughter Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Magical,” as she heart-reacted the picture as well. Netizens penned their heartfelt wishes for Kourtney and Travis, who seemed to have enjoyed their romantic Italian getaway quite a lot! The couple has been sharing pictures from their vacation for the past week. In one of the pictures that the eldest Kardashian sister shared, she was spotted kissing Barker as they were enjoying themselves on a boat!

In other pictures, the two gave fans a sneak peek at the scenic beauty of Italy, and the exquisite meals they were devouring throughout the vacay.

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner denies rumours about Kim Kardashian hosting Saturday Night Live post lunch with Lorne Michaels