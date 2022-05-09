Kris Jenner shares precious family memories in celebration of Mother's Day: My greatest joy in life

On March 8, Kris Jenner took to Instagram and celebrated Mother's Day as she walked down memory lane and posted throwback snaps with her six children. The momager has been a constant presence in the growth and success of her kids. Not only are fans love her youthful personality, but they also admire the reality Tv star for her vigour and wisdom.

In her post, Kris dedicated the day to her children and also expressed how grateful she was for all her grandchildren. In her caption, she penned, "Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life. @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @robkardashian @khloekardashian @kendalljenner @kyliejenner you are my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!" She went on to write, "I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you. To my beautiful daughters who are mommies, you all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day. You are the best mommies and I couldn’t be more proud of you!"

The KUWTK alum continued to convey her gratitude, "I am so blessed with beautiful grandbabies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!! Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there."

Check out Kris Jenner's throwback Mother's Day tribute below:

As for her own mother, Kris made a separate post and gave a tribute to her mother Mary Jo Campbell aka MJ. As she uploaded a black and white click of the two together, Kris penned a thankyou note to her and wrote, "My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend," she went on to pen, "Thank you for all you do for me and our family. Happy Mother’s Day! I love you!! I wish all the moms, grandmas, aunts, and mother figures out there a day filled with love!!

