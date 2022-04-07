Kris Jenner shares an update on her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner: It’s settled down a lot

Kris Jenner is opening up about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner after the two split. In a new interview with ABC News, via ET, for their special, The Kardashians, the KUWTK alum shared that she and Caitlyn have worked things out and are indeed friends now. Although she revealed that Caitlyn's transition was "a big shock" to her at first, now things have calmed down.

During the sit-down, Kris disclosed that they were "fine" and had built a friendship of sorts. The momager continued and added that she met Caitlyn at family functions and went on to remark, "It’s settled down a lot." Kris also shared how she felt after Caitlyn decided to transition, "I think it was a big shock. It’s a scary thing to go through because you know nothing about it." She noted that it was indeed a subject she never thought she would have to directly deal with and confront as well as be understanding of something that she admittedly did not understand.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn too affirmed the same emotions in her recent interview on the Full Send podcast when she called her relationship with her family "fine." Caitlyn elaborated, "My relationship with the family is, you know, fine. I mean, we do things together, my kids, this and that." Caitlyn revealed that while she is the closest with her two daughters, Kylie and Kendall, out of all in the Kard-Jen clan Kim has the best relationship with her.

For the unversed, Kris and Caitlyn split up in 2014. However, the former Olympian did not announce her transition publicly until 2015.

