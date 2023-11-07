Kris Jenner showers love on 'kind, generous' daughter Kendall Jenner; drops sweet birthday post

The Kardashians very well know how to express their love for each other and get the world talking about them. On the occasion of Kendal Jenner’s birthday, momager Kris Jenner took to Instagram to celebrate the model's birthday. As the model turned 28, tributes to the beauty mogul kicked off with a post from the family matriarch as she posted a carousel of images.

Kris Jenner extends heartfelt wishes to daughter Kendall Jenner on her birthday

The proud mother wished her daughter, Kendall Jenner, a happy birthday with a special tribute on November 3. Taking to Instagram, Kris Jenner began with a heartfelt caption and she wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing, and thoughtful daughter Kenny !!”

“Your smile is so bright and your energy is contagious and you make everyone you talk to feel like they are the only person in the room,” she added.

The carousel post had Kendall’s 2023 Halloween costume as Wonder Woman. In another photo, the beauty mogul twirled in a blue dress, transforming into the iconic superhero bodysuit before she dashed off-screen. “You have the biggest heart and are so compassionate and caring to everyone. You are such a special and amazing daughter, sister, auntie, and friend and I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your Mommy. I love you so much, my beautiful girl… Mommy xo @kendalljenner,” she concluded Interestingly, the last photo in the slide had the late Robert Kardashian with Kendall and Kylie.

Kim Kardashian posts birthday wishes for Kendall Jenner

The elder sister also showered her blessings and love for Kendall as she posted a carousel with photos of her modeling and childhood memories. While paying tribute to her favorite "horse girl," Kim Kardashian posted throwback photos and the selfies they've taken over the years and sultry looks from their campaigns.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful Horse Girl KJ! Our road trips and our travels will always be my favorite memories together and I can’t wait to create even more! You always bring the grounding energy we all need. You are such a light! I pray this year will bring you peace and more love and happiness," Kim wrote in the caption of the post.

Khloe Kardashian also shared photos of Kendall and expressed her heartfelt birthday wishes to her sister, on her special day. Other members of the family also posted heartfelt notes wishing Kendall Jenner a happy life ahead.

