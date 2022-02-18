Kris Jenner talks about Kylie and Travis' newborn son Wolf; Says he looks 'exactly' like sister Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently welcomed their second baby together, son Wolf Webster. While fans are yet to get a glimpse of the little one who was born on February 2, 2022, Kris Jenner during her recent appearance on the Ellen Show opened up about her 11th grandchild as she revealed how she was at the hospital when Wolf was born.

Speaking to Ellen about the newest member of her family, Kris stated how Travis and her were alongside Kylie during the birth of her son and said, "It was amazing. It was me, Kylie and Travis. They have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had like 15 people [in the room] when I was giving birth. It was like a party."

Adding on about how she felt after Wolf was born, Jenner added, "When he came out, it was like Stormi being born again" further admitting that the little one looks "exactly" like his big sister.

With the birth of Wolf, Kris is now a grandmother to 11 children including Kourtney's three kids, Penelope, Mason and Reig, Kim's four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream and Kylie's Stormi and Wolf.

Kris also spoke about Wolf's birthday holding a special meaning for Kylie as she revealed how 2/2/22 has always been Kylie’s angel number and that she has also been wearing a necklace with that number since the past five years.

