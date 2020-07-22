  1. Home
Kris Jenner talks 'family drama' after Kanye West's bizarre tweets including Kim Kardashian crop up

Kris Jenner addressed the drama surrounding her family on Instagram in a video as daughter Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West is running for President.
Kris Jenner talks 'family drama' after Kanye West's bizarre tweets including Kim Kardashian crop up
Kanye West left his fans and family worried after he broke down at his first campaign rally in South Carolina earlier this week. While speaking about how he wanted Kim Kardashian to abort their first child, the rapper profusely cried and videos from the event spread like wild fire on social media. Post that, the rapper flooded Twitter with a series of tweets about and mentioned how his wife Kim tried to 'lock' him up after his outburst at the rally. The tweets have now been deleted. 

Amidst all of this, Kris Jenner addressed the drama surrounding her family on Instagram in a video. According to a report in Hello! Magazine, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a video on Instagram Stories as she read a personalised astrology chart that was made for her deciphering various aspects  of her life. 

In the video, Kris can be heard saying, "In case you didn't know it's National Moon Day. And this is a company that Kendall is a part of which I love, I love their toothpaste, I love their toothbrushes. And they did an astrology chart for yours truly, Kris Jenner." 

She continued and addressed the family drama, "This was interesting, they did a chart decipher for me. And family: 'There is a deep wisdom you have from the experiences and knowledge from your home life. Even if drama rises to the surface and seems harder than you can handle, you have an unseen yet constant steadfastness that keeps you grounded." 

Recently, Kanye West began his presidential bid for the upcoming US 2020 elections with a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina. Scores of netizens and fans of the rapper expressed their concern for Kanye's mental health on social media. 

