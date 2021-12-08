Kris Jenner TEASES 'new chapter is coming' after KUWTK wins at People's Choice Awards 2021

After Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped up with its last season this year, the show bagged the Best Reality Show 2021 award at People's Choices Awards 2021. Accepting the honour on stage were Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. While Kim mentioned it as a "bittersweet" win, momager Kris didn't miss out on the chance to promote the family's upcoming new show on Hulu.

In her acceptance speech for the Reality Show award, Kim said, "This is a bittersweet moment for us because you guys have voted for us on our last season of Keeping up with the Kardashians. It's been an incredible 14-year ride, and all of the memories we have can never be replaced. We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long."

After Kim's emotional note on the award being their last win for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner soon chimed in on how it also marks the beginning for their next phase. Revealing details about their upcoming Hulu show, Kris added, "We close this one chapter but a new one is coming. We can't wait for you to see what we have in store for you coming in 2022. "

Khloe who also won an award for Reality Star of 2021 also gave a shoutout to all the fan accounts of the Kardashian-Jenner family as she lauded them for their love and support over the years.

