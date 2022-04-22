Kris Jenner testifies in court, claims daughter Kylie Jenner received death threats from Blac Chyna

Kris Jenner made a shocking revelation as she took the stand in the ongoing defamation suit filed by Blac Chyna against the Kardashians. In her court testimony, Kris opened up about Chyna and her son Rob Kardashian's relationship and also revealed her complicated rapport with daughter Kylie Jenner who dated the model's ex Tyga after their split.

As per Page Six, Kris made a bombshell revelation as she spoke about both Kylie and Tyga allegedly informing her about receiving death threats from Blac Chyna in the past. Noting that it was "alarming" to hear such things, Jenner maintained that she decided to "keep it in the family" and hence did not report the incident to the police. Jenner also revealed that Tyga confided in her on multiple occasions that Chyna allegedly tried to physically harm him with a knife.

Chyna and Tyga were in a relationship from 2011 to 2014. He then dated Kylie, on and off between 2014 to 2017. The model also shares a son with Tyga and a daughter with Rob Kardashian. During her testimony, Kris also touched upon Rob and Chyna's relationship adding that she remained hopeful. Speaking about the same, she said, "It wasn’t that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start … but I love second chances and I wanted them to win", via Page Six.

The ongoing lawsuit has been filed by Chyna against Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie for USD 40 million for loss of earnings and more than USD 60 million in future earnings. She has accused the family of conspiring to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities by cancelling the second season of the show Rob & Chyna.

