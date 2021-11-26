Kris Jenner 'trusts' Pete Davidson & 'approves' of his romance with Kim Kardashian: Report

Kris Jenner has reportedly approved of her daughter Kim Kardashian's romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. According to a report from InTouch, via Pop Culture, the momager "trusts" the comedian and "approves" of his relationship with the beauty mogul.

InTouch's source, via Pop Culture, reports that "Kris one hundred percent approves of Kim's relationship with Pete." She reportedly has known the SNL star "for years" and "trusts him." InTouch and Pop Culture's report also states that Kris has invited the star for Kardashian Jenner's Christmas festivities.

According to the report, Kris Jenner would also like for Pete Davidson to participate in their family's upcoming Hulu show. While it hasn't been decided yet whether Pete Davidson would be present at the show, the report says that Kris feels "he is a great fit for the show."

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly "stoked" for the KKW Beauty founder as she "found love again after filing for divorce from Kanye." According to Intouch, via Pop Culture, Kim's sisters haven't seen her so excited about someone in a long time.

It was previously reported that Kardashian and West had filed for divorce, however, in a recent interview, Kanye "Ye" West stated that Kim Kardashian is "still" his wife. The two share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Ye had recently also admitted that he wants to be back with his family, which includes his "wife" Kim and their kids.

