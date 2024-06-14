Kris Jenner Wants To Give Birth To Another Baby At 68; Khloe Kardashian Says, 'Uterus Doesn't Age'

It's never too late for momager Kris Jenner! The reality star is open to the idea of having a seventh child. On a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kris Jenner, 68, let it slip that she would be happy to have a baby again even though she already has six children.

Kris Jenner wants to get pregnant at 68 years of age

In conversation with daughter Khloé Kardashian, former son-in-law Scott Disick, and Khloé's bestie Malika Haqq about Malika’s wanting to get pregnant again for a second child, Kris admitted that if she could right now then she would have a kid. Khloé, listening to her mom's statement was left astonished.

Kris had six children between 1979 and 1997 from Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner) and has been dating Corey Gamble since 2014. She said that presently she cannot become pregnant due to her age. However, it was opposed by her daughter immediately.

"You know you can. You know your uterus doesn’t age,” Khloé Kardashian pointed out.

She then shifted focus to her best friend and together with Malika suggested that Kris could be her surrogate. "So you’re good if you wanna carry her baby," the Good American founder added. But Kris politely declined.

Kris Jenner related to Malika Haqq wanting more children

During this time, while talking about more kids in an interview, Kris said that having six made her conscious of the sibling factor just like Mallika who shared the same thoughts with them through personal narration.

She stated, "I know what it must feel like to want a sibling to have for your baby, because I always had that feeling deep down in my heart and soul. That’s why I had six kids."

Jenner further narrated her story of how at twenty-three she had her first child, Kourtney, followed by others every few years.

Khole pointed out how hard it was on her mom with Kendall (28) and Kylie (26). At forty years old, Kris Jenner decided Kendall needed someone closer in age so she gave birth to Kylie at forty-one and had to go through a lot of physical difficulties.

"I got terrible gestational diabetes when I was pregnant with Kylie. And with Kendall, I remember having a miscarriage right before, so I was nervous the whole time," Kris added.

Her first four kids – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob - were with her first husband Robert Kardashian who died from esophageal cancer. Soon after getting divorced from Robert, Kris married Bruce who is now Caitlyn Jenner. She gave birth to Kendall and Kylie in 1995 and 1997 respectively.

The couple separated in 2014 and officially ended their marriage the next year when the former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete reaffirmed her gender.

