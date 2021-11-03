Kris Jenner WISHES 'gorgeous' daughter Kendall on her birthday with a heartfelt tribute; See post

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:47 PM IST  |  492
   
Kendall Jenner celebrates her 26th birthday
Kris Jenner was the first family member to post on Instagram.
Advertisement

 

Kendall Jenner celebrates her 26th birthday on Wednesday, and her family was quick to wish her well. Kris Jenner, who was typing away at 6 a.m., was the first family member to post on Instagram. As she uploaded numerous rare pictures, the momager highlighted that her oldest Jenner kid is extremely 'loved' and 'beautiful.'

 

Check out her post here:

 

"Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter," penned the Hidden Hills, California resident. She also added that the Versace model had the 'biggest heart' and the 'most beautiful smile.' The producer then addressed her daughter by her nickname, Kenny, and said that the 818 founder "lights up her life every single day." She went on to say she was 'proud' of Kendall, who has already graced the cover of Vogue three times and has significant contracts with Calvin Klein and Fendi.

Kris also penned, "You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!! You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy."

Meanwhile, recently, Kendall who is known for maintaining a low profile regarding her relationships made sure to honor her boyfriend, Devin Booker, on his birthday by posting a few photos to Instagram on Saturday morning. The 25-year-old supermodel snuggled close to her basketball star boyfriend, whom she referred to as her "best friend," as he celebrated his 25th birthday the day before Halloween.

ALSO READ:Kendall Jenner did not introduce her boyfriends on KUWTK because of THIS rule

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images,Kris Jenner Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All