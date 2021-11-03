Kris Jenner WISHES 'gorgeous' daughter Kendall on her birthday with a heartfelt tribute; See post

Kendall Jenner celebrates her 26th birthday on Wednesday, and her family was quick to wish her well. Kris Jenner, who was typing away at 6 a.m., was the first family member to post on Instagram. As she uploaded numerous rare pictures, the momager highlighted that her oldest Jenner kid is extremely 'loved' and 'beautiful.'

Check out her post here:

"Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter," penned the Hidden Hills, California resident. She also added that the Versace model had the 'biggest heart' and the 'most beautiful smile.' The producer then addressed her daughter by her nickname, Kenny, and said that the 818 founder "lights up her life every single day." She went on to say she was 'proud' of Kendall, who has already graced the cover of Vogue three times and has significant contracts with Calvin Klein and Fendi.

Kris also penned, "You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!! You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy."

Meanwhile, recently, Kendall who is known for maintaining a low profile regarding her relationships made sure to honor her boyfriend, Devin Booker, on his birthday by posting a few photos to Instagram on Saturday morning. The 25-year-old supermodel snuggled close to her basketball star boyfriend, whom she referred to as her "best friend," as he celebrated his 25th birthday the day before Halloween.

ALSO READ:Kendall Jenner did not introduce her boyfriends on KUWTK because of THIS rule