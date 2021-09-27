Kris Jenner wishes her ‘amazing & strong’ girls on International Daughter’s Day: I am beyond blessed

Kris Jenner has an adorable message for her daughters on the occasion of International Daughter’s Day. The mother of five girls has taken to her Instagram to share some snaps with her daughters and treated everyone with a heartfelt caption about how ‘blessed’ she is to be their mother. “You bring me such incredible joy,” penned Kris.

Sharing an endearing post about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris expressed her gratitude towards her girls Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. She filled her post with endearing words for all five of them. “Happy International Daughter’s Day to my five beautiful, amazing, strong, loving, kind, compassionate, funny, creative, generous, considerate daughters who occupy five of the most special places in my heart,” Kris said.

She thanked her daughters for the ‘special & magnificent’ life that they have, along with the memories that they have made for a lifetime! No wonder Kris is a doting mother, for the pictures in the post had all her daughters posing with her, and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and Chicago West, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick have also made adorable cameos in the post.

“I can’t imagine being on this journey with anyone else in the world. You bring me such incredible joy and happiness and I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your Mommy. I love you more than you will ever know,” Kris wrote, thanking her daughters for being with her through thick and thin.

While celebrating Daughter’s Day, Kim Kardashian took to apologizing to her mother and poking fun at her sisters via an endearing post. The beauty mogul also asked her daughters Chicago and North to go easy on her when they enter their teenage years!

