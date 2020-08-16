Kris Jenner wishes her ‘favourite daughter’ Jennifer Lawrence happy birthday: Thank you for your friendship

KUWTK star Kris Jenner wished actress and pal Jennifer Lawrence on her 30th birthday this Saturday. While wishing Kris recalled the fun times the duo has had and called Jen her favourite daughter. Scroll down to see her post.

Reality TV star Kris Jenner is wishing actress and KUWTK fan Jennifer Lawrence a happy birthday! The 64-year-old momager took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share a few photos with the Oscar-winning actress in honour of her 30th birthday. “Happy birthday Jen!!!” Kris Wrote. “You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favourite daughter today!!!!!” Kris Continued. “Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt……” “I love you so much!! #love #family #memories #friendship,” Kris concluded her post.

Kris and Jen‘s friendship started after Kris found out that Jen was a huge fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kris then showed up to Jen‘s birthday party a few years ago and their friendship blossomed.

During one of their hangouts in November 2017, Jennifer got very drunk and ended up stripping naked in Kris‘ closet. Kris recalled what happened during an appearance on STEVE, Steve Harvey‘s talk show. Kris began with sharing how she met Jennifer for the first time, “she was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan.” “And somebody from her team called me up and said, ‘Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake like you’ll be the surprise.’ When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited…and we’ve had this little texting friendship from then on.”

Then the reality TV star jumped on to a dinner party where Jen famously stripped in Kris’ closet, “Well, she had some time off, and I invited her over for dinner. We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun. And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on. She just took off her jeans and just went for it!” Kris explained.

