Kris Jenner wishes Kanye West on his 43rd birthday: Thank you for being such an important part of our family

Kris Jenner shared a series of super fun photos with Kanye West that shows the two at social gatherings and with family as she wished him on his 43rd birthday.

Rapper Kanye West is busy basking in some birthday love as his family and friends are showering him with wishes on social media. After wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye's mum-in-law Kris Jenner took to social media to thank him for being an important and special part of the family. Kris shared a series of super fun photos with Kanye that shows the two at social gatherings and with family. In one of the photos, Kris and Kanye can also be seen standing atop a heavy duty vehicle.

Sharing the photos, Kris wrote, "Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much." Take a look at Kris' birthday post for Kanye:

Kim also wished her husband on social media and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my King." Kanye, who turned 43, also received some love from Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian who shared adorable photos with the rapper. She captioned them, "Always inspiring me for better, happy birthday."

Take a look at Kim and Kanye's birthday post for Kanye:

The 43-year old rapper enjoys a massive fan following all over. Kanye’s life has always been in the limelight because of his outspoken views and in recent years for his Sunday church services. The rapper tied the knot with Kim Kardashian six years back in May 2014 and the two have been an inevitable part of each other’s lives since then.

Credits :Instagram

