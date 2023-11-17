Kris Jenner wishes 'wonderful' Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Amidst the joyous celebration of Travis Barker's 48th birthday, love and warmth flooded in from both his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. The Blink-182 drummer, who recently welcomed a new addition to the family with Kourtney, was showered with heartfelt wishes by his wife and her mother who expressed their heartfelt wishes to Barker through their Instagram accounts.

Kourtney Kardashian drops some intimate pics with her husband on his birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, took to Instagram to express her deep affection for her husband, Travis Barker, on his 48th birthday. The reality TV star shared a series of intimate photos from their recent maternity shoot, capturing the essence of their love and the joy of becoming parents together. The candid post showcased Kourtney's topless moments, revealing her baby bump, while Travis proudly displayed his tattooed body.

In a heartfelt caption, Kourtney poured her emotions, describing Travis as her soulmate, best friend, lover, and daddy to their baby boy. She stated, “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

Kris Jenner wished her son-in-law, Travis Barker on his birthday

Travis Barker's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, joined the birthday celebration with a touching tribute on her Instagram Story. Sharing a group photo featuring herself, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker. Kris conveyed her warm wishes to the Blink-182 drummer. the heartfelt message continued with a snapshot of the couple locking lips at their wedding, as Kris expressed gratitude to Travis for bringing happiness to Kourtney every single day.

As Travis Barker basks in the affectionate wishes from his wife and mother-in-law, he along with Kourtney welcomed their baby boy to this world. The intimate glimpses shared by Kourtney and Kris offer fans a touching insight into the personal joy of this momentous occasion, marking not only a birthday celebration but also a celebration of family and togetherness.

