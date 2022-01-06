Kris Jenner's BF Corey Gamble backs Tristan Thompson after his apology to Khloe Kardashian amid paternity suit

Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble has recently shown his support towards Tristan Thompson after it was established that he fathered Maralee Nichols newborn baby. Gamble, 41, attended Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers Game on January 4 and flaunted Thompson's No. 13 jersey in public, via Page Six.

For those unversed, model Maralee Nichols claimed that Thompson is the father of her newborn son, however, previously, Thompson himself had denied the same. After paternity tests, it was established that the NBA star has indeed fathered Nichols baby. Thompson then took to his social media platform to share his statement regarding the case and apologized to his on-again, off-again partner Khloe Kardashian.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," Thompson stated in his public statement. In the statement, Thompson also admitted to co-parenting his new child with Nichols "amicably." He decided to take "full responsibility" of the child and apologized to his fans for his actions.

However, after a while, Gamble was seen showing off Thompson's t-shirt which made fans curious whether the Kardashian-Jenner family has already taken sides in the paternity drama or not. While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sent flowers to Khloe which the Good American founder proudly flaunted on his social media platform, the other members of the family haven't opened up publicly on the issue yet.

