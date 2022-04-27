Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble details how he witnessed Blac Chyna hit & whip Rob Kardashian

Throughout the ongoing Blac Chyna vs Kardashian-Jenner family defamation case, many shocking revelations have come out of the courtroom, from alleged death threats to Chyna apparently pointing a gun at her ex-partner Rob Kardashian. On Tuesday, Corey Gamble, who is currently in a relationship with momager Kris Jenner, took the stand and disclosed a violent incident he witnessed between Rob and Chyna.

During his time on the stand, via ET Canada, Corey claimed that on a night six years back he was awakened by a call made by Rob to his mom, Kris Jenner. While the call was on speaker, Corey alleged that he heard Chyna yell at Rob through the phone, "F*** you, I’m a kill you fat mother f*****." Later, Corey elaborated in his testimony that as he made his way to Kylie Jenner's house which was where the couple was staying at the time, he heard Chyna repeat and tell Rob once more that she "would kill him."

Corey further claimed that when he walked into the house he witnessed Chyna stationed by the bedroom with a rod in her hand and recalled that Rob was standing about 7 feet away at the time, seemingly reddish around his face and neck as if he had been in a physical altercation of sorts. According to Gamble, on seeing him, Chyna dropped the rod and instead picked up a phone cord from the floor.

Gamble went on to share, as per Page Six, "She started whipping it at him," and further alleged, "She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her." Additionally, Gamble noted that the house was a mess. While Rob tried to end the confrontation by leaving the premises, Gamble testified that as his car was blocking Rob's vehicle at that time an enraged Chyna hurled a patio chair at Kardashian.

Gamble supposed, "She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head," he added, "She tried to get the small table to throw it at him but Rob was already in his car." As Gamble stayed behind to make sure Chyna does not follow Rob, he disclosed, "I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him … she didn’t like him." He revealed Chyna's response, "She said, ‘Why would I like this fat fucker if he wasn’t a part of this family?'"

For those unversed, Blac Chyna has filed a lawsuit against the Kard-Jen family on claims of defamation and alleged that they interfered with her contract for the second season of her and Rob's show, Rob & Chyna.

ALSO READ Kylie Jenner testifies in court, reveals Blac Chyna 'slashed' Tyga with a knife during an argument