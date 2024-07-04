Kris Jenner's Children Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, And More React To Her Tumor Diagnosis: 'Couldn’t Even Imagine...'

Kris Jenner revealed in this week's episode of The Kardashian that she has a 'cyst and a little tumor.' Jenner broke down in tears as she shared this heartbreaking news with her partner, Corey Gamble, and her children Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kris' daughters have also reacted to her diagnosis news in the latest episode, as she mentioned that she will undergo surgery after doctors found a tumor on her ovary. Read on further to know what her daughters have said about her recent health issue.

Kris Jenner's children, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian react to her tumor diagnosis

Kris Jenner revealed that she will have to undergo surgery, as she told her family in this week's episode of The Kardashian that after doctors did a scan, they found a tumor on her ovary.

Her daughters have reacted to this sad news in the new episode, as Kim Kardashian told her mother she couldn't even "imagine" how she would feel "scared" to be going through that process, noting that to have surgery is a "big deal."

Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who joined them on FaceTime, also expressed her sentiments for her mother. She said she understands how her mom feels, noting that she would "feel the same."

She said to her, "It’s your womanly power," noting, "It doesn’t mean it’s taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it’s created." Kris added as she admitted that it's "a sign of we're done, with this part of your life. It's a whole chapter that's just closed."



Kendall Jenner reacts to her mother, Kris Jenner's confession about her tumor diagnosis

In the episode, Kendall Jenner also shared her thoughts on her mother, Kris Jenner's emotional confession about her recent health issue. She said she understands her mom's emotions and the sadness, saying, "I get that it's sad because they (her ovaries) have brought all her kids into the world." However, she told her mother that if they're potentially "hurting" her, she should "get them out of there."

Kris Jenner got emotional when she informed her family and partner, Corey Gamble, about her health struggle. In the episode, she mentioned that she wanted to share this news with them, noting that She had a medical scan that revealed "a cyst and a little tumor" on her ovary.

Jenner said that her doctor recommended removing her ovaries, which has made her "very emotional," as she added, “That’s where all my kids were conceived, and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So this is a very sacred place to me.”

Kris Jenner has six children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob, whom she shared with her late husband, Robert Kardashian, and daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with her former partner, Bruce Jenner (Caitlyn Jenner).