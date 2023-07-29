Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard thrown out of Boston airport after camping in front gate; read DEETS

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, one of the most-loved real-life couples in Hollywood, are highly active on social media. The star couple keeps their fans and followers updated about their life events quite often, with quirky posts and fun pictures. Recently Kristen Bell took to her official Instagram handle and revealed that she and her husband Dax Shepard were stranded at the Boston airport, along with their friends and family members.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were thrown out of Boston airport

According to the 42-year-old actress, she and Dax Shepard, and their friends and family members were stranded at Boston's Logan International Airport recently after their flight was delayed for over 9 hours. There were no hotels available, so the couple and their squad members were forced to camp at the front gate of the airport. But the officials soon intervened, and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, and their friends and family members, were thrown out of the airport.

Kristen Bell later took to her Instagram handle and shared a video which was recorded during their camping period at the airport. "After 7 hours of delay, the flight was kicked to the next day altogether. ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area," she captioned her video. "Stranded at the Boston airport, 9 hours of delays," wrote the actress, who shared the plight on her Instagram story later.

Dax Shepard reveals he and Kristen spend $600 for their surprise airport stay

Interestingly, in the video, Dax Shepard revealed that he and his wife Kristen Bell spent around $600 for their surprise stay at Boston's Logan International Airport. According to the actor, they had to buy pillows and blankets from the airport to make their 'camping' a little comfortable. Later, Shepard hilariously stated that he was still ‘ahead because he bought just one toothbrush for the entire family to share, and saved $7.

Later, the couple also revealed that their flight eventually got postponed to the next day. But, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were soon 'kicked out' of the airport along with their team members, for the unauthorized campaign. The entire gang had to move to the places of 'friends of friends' to stay till they finally board the flight.

