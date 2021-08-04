Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard bathe their children after 'waiting for the stink'; Here's why

Kristen Bell has weighed in on the topic of parental hygiene. Recently, Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell made an appearance on The View and spoke about the heated subject debate that the podcast episode had ignited. The couple confessed "We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'

Bell continues as the co-hosts laugh, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink." Recently Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made headlines when they said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, "Clean them if you can see dirt on them. Otherwise, it's pointless " while discussing how frequently one should wash one's children as per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters Lincoln and Delta. Recently, Kristen Bell was also in the news when she revealed why she is not the biggest fan of her daughter’s name at the moment. She said “It’s a big, big bummer, but I’m really hoping that the delta variant won’t be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona. She’s 6 so she’s impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything, she’s like 'Oh my gosh, my name!' So every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she’s like 'My name!' So she's still excited about it." Bell said, according to Just Jared.

