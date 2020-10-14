Kristen Bell breaks silence on Dax Shepard’s sobriety relapse: Will continue to stand by him, he’s worth it

Kristen Bell recently spoke up on her husband Dax Shepard’s sobriety relapse after 16 years, during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Scroll down to see what she said.

Kristen Bell recently opened up about husband Dax Shepard‘s recent relapse in the new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday (October 14). The 40-year-old Good Place actress revealed just how Dax told her about his relapse and their new plan going forward. “He is actually doing really great. … Everybody is up against their own demons,” Kristen shared in the clip, via People. “Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression. Sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

Kristen continued, “The thing I love most about Dax is … that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan.’ We have a plan: if he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘We need a stronger plan.’” She recalled him telling her that he “‘was faltering. I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.’”

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again,’” Kristen added. Now, they have a new plan and that involves going back to therapy, and her continuing to stand by his side. “I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it,” Kristen said.

In case you missed it, on September 25, Dax opened up about his relapse in an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. The 45-year-old actor admitted that after having 16 years of sobriety, he relapsed with painkillers, and has been “on them all day” for the past eight weeks. He spoke about his experience with sobriety over the years, including the painful period of time when his father was dying in 2012, and the more “grey area” part of his journey. He said it was his motorcycle accident in August that led to his full relapse.

