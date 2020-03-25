Coronavirus updates
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard are giving tenants one month rent free amid the pandemic outbreak

Hollywood stars Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are giving tenants in their Los Angeles properties one month rent-free accommodation amid the coronavirus lockdown.
2462 reads Mumbai
Hollywood,Kristen BellKristen Bell & Dax Shepard are giving tenants one month rent free amid the pandemic outbreak
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

According to TMZ, the married couple decided to forgo rent collection for April due to the coronavirus pandemic, during which many of their tenants are without jobs as California is under a "stay at home" order, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A manager at Pringus Property LLC -- Kristen and Dax's company -- which owns at least two residential buildings, reportedly emailed tenants to share the good news, expressing empathy and encouragement, and promising to work with residents going forward as best as possible.

As officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) are advising people to practice social distancing and stay at home in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, many landlords are giving tenants a pass while the outbreak continues.

Also Read Dax Shepard REVEALS he went on a 'date' with Brad Pitt; Says ‘it was spectacular’

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement