Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard are giving tenants one month rent free amid the pandemic outbreak
According to TMZ, the married couple decided to forgo rent collection for April due to the coronavirus pandemic, during which many of their tenants are without jobs as California is under a "stay at home" order, reports aceshowbiz.com.
A manager at Pringus Property LLC -- Kristen and Dax's company -- which owns at least two residential buildings, reportedly emailed tenants to share the good news, expressing empathy and encouragement, and promising to work with residents going forward as best as possible.
As officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) are advising people to practice social distancing and stay at home in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, many landlords are giving tenants a pass while the outbreak continues.
