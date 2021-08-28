Kristen Bell DEFENDS her comments on not showering regularly; Says she was joking about not bathing her kids

After starting a whole debate about hygiene habits and bathing, actress Kristen Bell recently commented on the whole debacle again. If you didn’t know, Kristen‘s husband Dax Shepard had a conversation about bathing on his Armchair Expert podcast. The guests on the episode were Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Then, Kristen and Dax were asked about the comments during an interview on The View, in which she jokingly said she waits for her kids to stink before she bathes them.

Now, while chatting with Access Hollywood, the Frozen actress clarified how the chat was nothing more than a joke. “I thought, ‘America is not going to dig deep into this and want all the intel on how often people bathe, right?’ Because there are much more important topics. It was kind of funny when we started being asked about it and then the interviewers didn’t even know that Dax’s podcast was the one that started the questions,” she said.

She continued, “By the way, of a room full of four comedians, Dax, Monica Padman, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, who were ‘joking’ about bathing and then the world took it seriously. I lost a lot of faith in the human race.”

Following Kristen, Dax, Mila and Ashton’s confession about their bathing habits, even Jake Gyllenhaal confessed that he’s not a fan of bathing. ​​While speaking with Vanity Fair, Jake was asked if there’s “anything revelatory” about his “shower ritual.” To which he said: “I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me. More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

