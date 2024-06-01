Kristen Bell Didn’t Want Daughters To Be Actors For ‘Too Much Rejection’ Until Someone Changed Her Mind

Kristen Bell is a protective mom!

The Frozen actress wasn’t on board with the idea of her daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 8, following in her footsteps into acting. As someone who’s been through the process, Bell knows that the field is full of “rejection.” But someone made her change her mind—her hubby, Dax Shepard!

Kristen Bell didn’t want her daughters to be actors

On May 30, the mom of two spoke to People at the Reefer Madness: The Musical at The Whitley opening night in LA. When Bell was asked how’d she feel if her daughters were bitten by the acting bug she said that the thought scared her at first. “I thought, ‘Oh, I don't want them to be actors. There's too much rejection,’” she said.

However, Shepard provided her with a fresh perspective that made her change her mind. "Then my husband said, 'Wait, do you like your life? Do you have fun? Are you overpaid? Do you get to be creative every day?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Why would you not want that for your kids?'" The Good Place actress said.

When asked what advice she would give her girls if they pursued acting, she said she’d have to think “long and hard” on it, but the gist would be to “brush off” any harsh comment to continue pursuing what they love.

Bell reveals how being in a Musical changed her life

The actress-singer was part of Reefer Madness: The Musical since its commencement years ago and apparently owes a lot to it. Bell told People that the cast and crew experienced a special connection when the musical started.

“We were in tech on September 11th, and we were below 14th Street. So we had an extreme experience together where we kind of had to cradle each other,” Bell recalled. She added that her life would have been different if they hadn’t encouraged her to move to LA to pursue acting.

Looking back, she thought she never would have met her husband, had her kids, or “touched” any of the projects she did in her career. "So I attribute so much of my life to this cast and crew and this loving environment that I experienced in New York,” Bell added.