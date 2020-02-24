Kristen Bell does not believe in soulmates; Here's why

Actress Kristen Bell wouldn't have wed her husband Dax Shepard if they'd met five years earlier.

The "Frozen II" actress made the revelation when she appeared on the Build Series here when she opened up on the concept of soulmates, reports aceshowbiz.com. While promoting her new baby brand Hello Bello, Bell said: "I think it's who you choose to make it work with. I don't think you could ever find your soulmate if you're not ready. I don't know if I think soulmates exist. "The Good Place" actress went on to say there's "no way" she would have married "Spin the Wheel" star Shepard if they'd met five years earlier, laughing: "We'd be a tabloid headline." "We met at the time when we were both evolving into a place where it was 'Okay, what are the outcomes I want in my life?'… I think you have to go through your own personal evolution to get there."

The actress previously said that she felt no spark when the couple first met, she said she thought he talked too much. However, they bumped into each other weeks later at an ice hockey game and "started to flirt," and he later sent a sexy text that really got Kristen interested, she told "Today" last year. The two got married in 2013 and now have daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, five.

Credits :IANS

