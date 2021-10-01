Kristen Bell gushes over the 'yummiest dinner' as she dines at an Indian restaurant with hubby Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell has recently taken to her Instagram to gush about the "yummiest dinner" she had at an Indian Restaurant. The Good Place actress, 41, couldn't seem to have gotten enough of the dishes that were served to her, and happily posed for pictures with her husband Dax Shepard and one of their kids.

In one of the pictures, Bell and Shepard are all cosied up to one another as they pose for a 'couple' snap. In another picture, Bell can be seen taking a mirror selfie with her kid, but their face is hidden. For the unversed, Bell has always been vocal about not hampering their children's privacies because of their popularity. Hence, whenever Bell and Shepard post pictures with their kids, they make sure to hide their faces for safety.

However, for Indian fans, this must be great news! Our very own Anna from Frozen has shared snaps of her from an Indian restaurant. To add to that, the pictures show Bell and her family having a gala time posing with each other. Fans took to the comment section to appreciate Bell for the pictures. While some gushed about the cuisine Bell and her family tried, others took to liking the snaps she put out on Instagram.

Take a look at Kristen Bell's post:

In other news, Bell had once opened up on her kids stating that they leave angry notes for her around the house! During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bell revealed that sometimes the notes would also contain adorable words from them to their mother including 'I love you.'

ALSO READ: Kristen Bell REVEALS her daughters leave 'threatening notes' for her: 'I’m raising very strong women'