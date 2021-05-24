Kristen Bell & husband Dax Shepard shower love on daughter Lincoln as she aces her first ever live play

Mum Kristen Bell and dad Dax Shepard seemed to be in awe of daughter Lincoln's performance as they gushed over her.

Kristen Bell & husband Dax Shepard are making sure to let their daughter know how much they love her. The Gossip Girl alum recently took to social media and gushed over her daughter as she performed in her first ever live school play. Kristen and Dax are doting parents to daughters Lincoln Bell Shepard and Delta Bell Shepard. The mum and dad seemed to be in awe of daughter Lincoln's performance as they gushed over her.

Taking to Instagram, Kristen shared a video where she can be seen planting kisses on daughter Lincoln's cheeks. However the actress consciously hid her face with a crab emoji, a nod to her character in the play. In the second photo, a muscular Dax can also be seen hugging Lincoln. Kristen captioned the post, "Congrats LBS on your second ever play! First one via zoom! Most beautiful crab performance I've ever witnessed. We are so proud of all the work you put into it!"

Check out Kristen's post below:

Earlier on Mother's Day, Dax had shared an appreciation post for Kristen. Sharing a risky photo, he wrote, "Mom’ing has changed since I was a kid...and I’m here for it. Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft. My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you."

ALSO READ: Kristen Bell reveals how 'psychedelic drugs' helped her manage depression and anxiety

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×