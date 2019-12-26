Kristen Bell loves the junk presents her children make for Christmas

Actress Kristen Bell loves the "junk presents" her children make her for Christmas.

In an interview with a portal called Delish, Bell said that when it comes to receiving gifts, her favourites are the homemade ones she gets from her daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, five. She said: "The best gift I've ever gotten, I like the junk presents that my kids give me. I know that sounds silly, but they always make you like ugly masterpieces out of like tile and "Gorilla Glue and plants from the garden, and they glue everything together and they colour it, and they are just beautiful because you can just see how creative their brains were while they were making it. Those are kind of my favourite."

When it comes to giving, Bell is similarly thoughtful when it comes to choosing presents for her friends. "I got my friend, Jedediah, he was planning a trip to bike ride from the tip of Oregon to the tip of Patagonia, and he was learning Spanish, and his favourite book is 'East of Eden'," she said.

Bell added: "I got a first edition copy of 'East of Eden' from Spain. I sent it around to all of his family members and friends. I sent it to four different countries and had to rebind it halfway through, and I had all his family members graffiti inside of it, and put pictures of him and love notes, and it was huge when I gave it to him. It was like overstuffed. That was the best present I've ever given."

ALSO READ Mädchen Amick REVEALS Riverdale sets' atmosphere post hearing about Luke Perry's death

Credits :IANS

Read More