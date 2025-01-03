Kristen Bell On Husband Dax Shepard's 50th Birthday: 'I Cannot Imagine Life Without You'

Kristen Bell made sure her husband Dax Shepard felt loved and admired on his 50th birthday.

On January 2, the Nobody Wants This star, 44, shared a sweet and PDA-filled Instagram tribute to the Armchair Expert podcaster, writing, “Happy Birthday to the most affectionate 220-lb man that ever existed. I cannot imagine life without you.”

“The first pic is the first I ever posted on Instagram. The second is from our wedding day,” she added.

In the first snapshot, Bell and Shepard, who have been married for 13 years, share a passionate kiss. The second photo shows the pair locking lips while riding in a car together. The post also included pictures of Shepard kissing their daughters and the couple dressed in matching festive PJs, along with more kissing photos.

In the comments section, Shepard emotionally gushed, “How dare you make me cry on my big day of turning super old.”

Bell’s wholesome birthday tribute comes after Shepard’s recent comments about her on-screen chemistry with her Nobody Wants This co-star Adam Brody.

When asked about his incredible chemistry with his wife of 13 years, Shepard had a witty response: “Not as good as her and Brody.” He explained that he and his best friend watched Bell kiss Brody’s character in the Netflix series, which led to an uncomfortable question from his pal. “Does she ever kiss you like that?” Shepard was asked, to which he replied, “No, I did not even know she could kiss like that.”

Of the steamy scene, the supportive husband added that it is the “very best kissing scene” ever put on film.

Nobody Wants This, for those who may not know, chronicles the budding romance between a newly single rabbi, Noah (Brody), and sex podcaster Joanne (Bell), as they face a slew of detractors who claim their relationship won’t work.

