Kristen Bell pokes fun at her ‘dorky’ career; hilariously reveals what her kids think about her movies

Kristen Bell recently spoke to E! News and while talking about her career and motherhood revealed that her daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, are not fans of the star’s previous work. Despite doing kid-friendly movies like Frozen, the 41-year-old actress joked that her daughters aren’t impressed by her role in the Disney film. “It is very natural for a child’s development to just think everything your parents do is dorky. So, they like Frozen but they do not want to hear about the fact that I’m in it,” Kristen said.

Her kids are already fans of new Amazon Prime animated series Do, Re & Mi, but the actress added that she’s not sure if they’ll cheer on her character, Do.

“I’m curious to see if they will love the show but not approve of my character so much, I will say, I practically had to pry this guitar out of [Delta's] cold, dead hand this morning to get it in the shot,” she said. Kristen then went on to add that at this point in her career, music is her true passion. “I’m going to go with singing first, producing second and acting third. There’s where my life has fallen into,” she joked.

In other news, Kristen and her husband Dax Shepherd were making headlines for their comments on bathing habits. The couple, in a chat with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis agreed that bathing should not be an everyday thing. In fact Dax and Kristen said that they wait for “the stink” to bathe their kids.

