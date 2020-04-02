Kristen Bell reveals being critiqued on her looks during auditions; Recalls hearing she's 'not pretty enough'

Kristen Bell recalls hearing she's 'not pretty enough' during auditions in the beginning of her career.

Gossip Girl actress Kristen Bell is the woman crush for every female out there. However, the road to fame wasn't easy for Kristen. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 39-years-old actress narrated a timeline of her career, revealing that she was critiqued on her looks during auditions. The Frozen star stated that most of her feedback early in her career was based upon her appearance and not her talent.

"I would get feedback from an audition: Well, you're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you're not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl," she recalls hearing at an audition. Kristen Bell felt that she was in no category, she told the publication during a sit-down interview for its YouTube channel. "I was like, Okay, does that just mean I can't be an actor? What does that mean," she recalls being in a dilemma

However, the actress admits that the times have changed now and the Hollywood industry is evolving. "I think as I've grown older, those boxes have changed... and have almost gone away," she believes. "It's not the '80s where you have to have the popular girl and then the nerd who gets the guy. It's not that anymore and I'm really grateful for that. It opens up a lot of opportunities for everyone to play and pretend, which is the most fun part," Kristen Bell stated.

Credits :The Vanity

