Kristen Bell reveals how 'psychedelic drugs' helped her manage depression and anxiety

In a podcast appearance, Kristen Bell opened up about consuming hallucinogenic mushrooms to help cure depression and anxiety.

Content Warning: This article includes references to drug usage

Kristen Bell is opening about how her experience with 'psychedelic drugs' and how it has helped her manage depression and anxiety. Appearing on Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali‘s new podcast, Hypochondriactor, Kristen revealed that Michael Pollan‘s book, “How to Change Your Mind”, was an eye opener and led her to experimenting.

The Good Place alum said, "He really goes into detail about this underground academic community that has continued to study the effects of LSD and psilocybin on what they call ‘healthy normal'. There are aspects to those two particular drugs that the places you can go in your brain are much deeper and more healing than anything else."

The actress added that she tired some psilocybin with husband Dax Shepard by her side. "I really wanted to try some psilocybin (the technical term for hallucinogenic mushrooms) and feel what kind of doors open, have a trip that was my own."

She informed Dax about the same and the actor managed to procure some good quality mushrooms. Kristen revealed, "I said, ‘I really would like to experience this. And I don’t want to, I’m not going to party with it, but I want to know what this feels like. And I want to talk while I’m doing it, and I want you to talk to me.’ And he (Dax) took me on a walk around the neighborhood and it was so lovely."

The actress revealed that while her depression is much better than what it was it still does occur in 'waves'.

